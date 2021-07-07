Union Cabinet expansion: Satya Pal Baghel takes oath as Cabinet minister

New Delhi: Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel on Wednesday (July 7) took oath as a Union Minister.

Satya Pal Singh Baghel is a Lok Sabha MP for Agra in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 5th term as MP.

He has served as a Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Minor Irrigation in Uttar Pradesh government.

He has also been a MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

He has a PhD in Military Science from Chaudhary Charan Singh.

University, Meerut and LLB from the same. He also holds a degree in MA and MSc.

Born in 1960, Satya Pal has been elected to the Lok Sabha for the Samajwadi Party thrice, and once to the Rajya Sabha. In 2019, Baghel was elected to Lok Sabha from Agra as a member of BJP.

He was born in Bhatpura, Umari, Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh in 1960. He was born in Gaderia family. His father was Rambhrose Singh and his mother was Ram Shree Devi. Baghel married on 30 November 1989 and has two children.

Baghel has a Bachelor of law degree, a Master's degree in science and a doctoral degree. He attended Maharaja Jiyaji Rao University in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and the Meerut University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

The prominent names so far include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushil Modi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh who have become a part of the massive reshuffle of the Union Cabinet.

