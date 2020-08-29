हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Russia for SCO meet next week

Russia is the chair of BRICS and SCO grouping for this year which means it will host all related meetings throughout the year.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Russia for SCO meet next week
File photo

New Delhi: India's defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia next week for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Minister's meet. Russia is the chair of BRICS and SCO grouping for this year which means it will host all related meetings throughout the year.

The Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu, who met Indian envoy to Russia D Bala Venkatesh Varma on the sidelines of Russian government's Army 2020, told the latter that he looks forward to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh next week in Moscow. 

This will be Singh's second visit to Russia, he had visited Moscow earlier this year in June for the Victory Day parade. Back then an Indian Tri-Service contingent took part in the Victory Day parade at Moscow's Red Square.

Russia on September 10 will host SCO Foriegn Minister's meet and India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is expected to visit Russia then.

While the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that it has received invitation from Russia for the meet, it has not formally announced any news on the departure of the minister to Russia.

Tags:
Rajnath SinghSCO meetSCO meet in Russia
Next
Story

India received 296 mm of rain in August 2020, highest in 44 years: IMD
  • 33,87,500Confirmed
  • 61,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M36S

Yoga class with PM Modi to stay fit