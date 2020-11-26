Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' chairs high-level meeting, directs UGC for timely disbursement of scholarships and fellowships

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday (November 26, 2020) chaired a high-level review meeting on various schemes and programmes of the Education Ministry.

“Chaired a high-level review meeting on various schemes and programmes of @eduminofindia,” Pokhriyal tweeted.

Chaired a high-level review meeting on various schemes and programmes of @eduminofindia today. pic.twitter.com/PZRx7saqI9 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 26, 2020

During the meeting, the Education Minister directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure all scholarships and fellowships are disbursed in time and to start a helpline for it.

The high-level review meeting was attended by Secretary, Amit Khare, Secretary Anita Karwal and senior officials of the Education Ministry.

Pokhriyal also directed that all the grievances of the students be redressed immediately. A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially Engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year.

A few IIT and NIT are being shortlisted for the same, the Education Ministry said in a statement.

Pokhriyal also said that all the officials of the Ministry are working to ensure proper implementation of National Education Policy, with an aim to achieve holistic development of students and transformation of the Education System in the country

During the meeting, it was decided that the National Testing Agency will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards.

It was also decided that a campaign would be launched by the Education Ministry to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year.

Live TV