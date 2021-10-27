हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
vaccination

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review progress of COVID-19 vaccination campaign today

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called a meeting of state Health Ministers on Wednesday to discuss the progress of COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in the country. 

A top source with the Union Ministry of Health said the meeting has been called to scale up vaccine administration across the country. The Centre had on Saturday asked the States and Union Territories (UTs) to speed up the vaccination programme with focus on second Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country. 

 

 

The decision has come in the backdrop of the country achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore doses on October 21. The Centre has planned to vaccinate all eligible population by the end of 2021 under the mass vaccination programme. 

The Centre has asked the states and UTs to improve the pace of vaccination and increase the coverage.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 102.94 crore as per provisional reports till 7 AM on Tuesday which has been achieved through 1,02,28,502 sessions. 

A total of 64,75,733 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India continues to show declining trends on the daily Covid caseload trajectory. On Tuesday, India reported 12,428 fresh Covid cases which is the lowest in the last 238 days. 

The active caseload remains below the two lakh mark and is currently at 1,63,816 which is the lowest in 241 days. At present, active cases constitute 0.48 per cent of the country`s total positive cases which is the lowest since March 2020.

