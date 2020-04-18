Union Health Ministry advises general public on necessary medicines for coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 17) released an informative video for general public about which medicines are necessary and should be used in the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

A key anti-malaria drug, Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) which is being seen as a possible cure for coronavirus COVID-19 infection can not be sold without the prescription of a doctor. The ministry has stated that HCQ is recommended only under exceptional circumstances.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare tweeted: "India Fights Corona: Information for General Public on the availability & use of necessary medicines for #COVID19 in India. Do not consume any medicine without prescription."

Specifically for three groups — first, patients who have been clinically advised, second, healthcare workers treating a COVID-19 patient and third, persons staying with and caring for a household COVID-19 patient.

It also pointed out that it could be harmful to consume HCQ without prescription as it may have adverse effects on a person's health. The government has pointedly advised people to not self-prescribe itself medicines which have not been prescribed by a doctor.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 14,378 which includes 11,906 are active cases and as many as 1,991 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, the death toll is at 480.