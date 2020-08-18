Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for chest infection treatment, condition stable

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday (August 17). Shah was admitted to hospital due to chest infection and his condition is stable.

It is learnt that Shah had undergone a CT scan at a private hospital on Monday and the test results showed that he has some infection in his chest. Shah decided to admit himself at AIIMS on the advice of his doctors. Shah is currently under the observation of AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, who is a chest specialist. It is expected that Shah would remain under observation for 24 hours at AIIMS.

"Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for Covid -19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital," said AIIMS in a press release.

It may be recalled that on August 14, Shah had tested negative for the coronavirus COVID-19, nearly two weeks after he had tested positive for the viral disease. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Home Minister himself had announced his test results.

"Aaj meri corona test report negative aayi hai. Main eeshvar ka dhanyavaad karta hoon aur iss samay jin logon ne mere svaasthyalaabh ke lie shubhakaamanaen dekar mera aur mere parijanon ko dhaadhas badhaaya un sabhee ka hriday se aabhaar vyakt karata hoon. Doctors ki salaah par abhee kuchh aur dinon tak home isolation mein rahoonga. (Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors)," Shah had tweeted.