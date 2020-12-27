हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Assam CM Sarbanand Sonowal to review law and order situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to review the law and order situation in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Assam CM Sarbanand Sonowal to review law and order situation
File Photo

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday (December 26) to review the law and order situation in the state. According to a release, State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officials of Assam were also present at the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the Northeast, reached Guwahati on Saturday (December 26) morning.

Addressing a rally in Kamrup here, the Home Minister Amit Shah said that hundreds of youths were killed in agitations and movements in Assam on different issues and noted that development is the only way forward."

BJP-led government at the Centre has given priority to Assam and the northeast in the past over six years and ensured that the benefits of every scheme reach the people in the state," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was welcomed by folk artists outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

