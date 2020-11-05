Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accuses her of not letting poor benefit from central schemes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in West Bengal on a two-day visit and he addressed an event in Bankura on Thursday as part of his two-day visit to the state. During his address, the senior BJP leader said that people in West Bengal are angry with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“I can see it in the eyes of the people the hope they see for a change in West Bengal, which is possible only under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji. The Mamata Banerjee government is not letting the benefits of over 80 schemes of the central government reach the poor in Bengal,” said Shah.

Shah also garlanded the statue of Birsa Munda, who is an iconic tribal leader. “In the tribal-dominated areas, money for their housing does not reach them, farmers are being denied Rs 6,000 annual central assistance,” said Shah.

“The way attacks are being orchestrated against BJP workers, we are certain BJP will form the next government in Bengal with a two-thirds majority. The country's security is intrinsically connected with Bengal's security being a border state,” he added.

Interestingly, just a day ahead of Shah's visit to West Bengal, CM Mamata granted land rights to 25,000 refugee families and said a total of 1.25 lakh families would be given land rights.

The land deed will be without any conditions, CM Mamata, who had made the announcement on this a year ago, said on Wednesday. The announcement coincides with Amit Shah’s visit to the state to take stock of BJP’s preparations ahead of assembly polls.

On Friday, Shah will hold a number of meetings in the state capital, with party workers in Kolkata, office bearers from more than 80 assembly constituencies from Nabadwip in south-central Bengal and Kolkata region.

He will also visit the Dakshineswar Kali Temple on Friday and later have lunch at a refugee household in Kolkata's Gauranganagar area. Shah is also slated to have a meeting with representatives of different communities later in the day, Bulani said.