हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly election

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold four roadshows in West Bengal today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold four roadshows in the poll bound West Bengal on Wednesday (April 7) as a part of BJP’s campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold four roadshows in West Bengal today
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah during a roadshow.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold four roadshows in the poll bound West Bengal on Wednesday (April 7) as a part of BJP’s campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections. 

The Union Home Minister will commence the series of his readshow from Singur at 12 pm, followed by the second roadshow in Domjur at 1:35 pm. 

The Union Home Minister is also going to hold massive roadshows in Howrah Madhya at 3 pm and in Behala Purba at 4:40 pm. 

"Schedule of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah's roadshows in West Bengal tomorrow, 07th April 2021. 1) Singur at 12 PM 2) Domjur at 1:35 PM 3) Howrah Madhya at 3 PM 4) Behala Purba at 4:40 PM," read a tweet posted by Amit Shah’s office yesterday.

Earlier, on Tuesday, when four states and one Union Territory went for polling, the Union Home Minister appealed to the voters of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry to exercise their franchise in huge numbers.

Additionally, the BJP leader appealed to West Bengal’s citizens to vote for peace, prosperity, and development of the state.

"Only a strong and decisive leadership can make Bengal self-reliant by ensuring peace, prosperity and development in the state. So, be sure to vote and be a partner in the development of Bengal," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assembly electionState election 2021West Bengal assembly election 2021West Bengal electionAmit ShahBJP
Next
Story

India adds over 1.07 lakh new COVID cases in single day for first time, Centre warns ‘next 4 weeks very critical’

Must Watch

PT16M33S

DNA: When will Veer Rakeshwar Singh Manhas return?