Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold four roadshows in West Bengal today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold four roadshows in the poll bound West Bengal on Wednesday (April 7) as a part of BJP’s campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The Union Home Minister will commence the series of his readshow from Singur at 12 pm, followed by the second roadshow in Domjur at 1:35 pm.

The Union Home Minister is also going to hold massive roadshows in Howrah Madhya at 3 pm and in Behala Purba at 4:40 pm.

"Schedule of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah's roadshows in West Bengal tomorrow, 07th April 2021. 1) Singur at 12 PM 2) Domjur at 1:35 PM 3) Howrah Madhya at 3 PM 4) Behala Purba at 4:40 PM," read a tweet posted by Amit Shah’s office yesterday.

Earlier, on Tuesday, when four states and one Union Territory went for polling, the Union Home Minister appealed to the voters of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry to exercise their franchise in huge numbers.

Additionally, the BJP leader appealed to West Bengal’s citizens to vote for peace, prosperity, and development of the state.

"Only a strong and decisive leadership can make Bengal self-reliant by ensuring peace, prosperity and development in the state. So, be sure to vote and be a partner in the development of Bengal," he said in a subsequent tweet.

