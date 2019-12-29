हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Union Home Ministers Amit Shah inaugurates CRPF headquarters in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah further said that the government will ensure that they spend at least 100 days a year with their families. He added that the government will also provide health checkup facilities to the family by issuing health cards to them. He assured that the family of martyred will be provided help through the new CRPF Veer App. 

Union Home Ministers Amit Shah inaugurates CRPF headquarters in Delhi
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. The foundation is being laid near CGO Complex. During the ceremony, Shah lauded the CRPF jawans and said, ''CRPF is the bravest force in the world.'' He further paid homage to the brave hearts and said, ''I salute the 2184 CRPF martyrs who sacrificed their life for the country.''

Shah in his speech said, ''Taking care of the jawans and their family is the topmost priority of the Narendra Modi-led-government. We will ensure that the way they take care of our borders, we will take care of them.'' On Saturday, Shah visited the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) headquarters in New Delhi. During his visit, he was accompanied by MoS Nityanand Rai.

During the foundation ceremony, Shah further said that we will ensure that they spend at least 100 days in a year with their family. He added that the government will also provide health checkup facilities to the family by issuing health cards to them. He assured that the family of martyred will be provided help through the new CRPF Veer App. 

Remembering the Pulwama attack fighters Shah said, ''When there was an attack in Pulwama the soldiers fought very bravely.'' He informed that 3526 new posts have been created in the security forces, which will help in the quick promotion of the soldiers. 

 

