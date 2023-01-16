topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ASHWINI CHOUBEY

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's convoy car falls into a pit in Bihar, five cops injured

Following the accident which took place on the Mathila-Narayanpur road near Dumraon, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey was seen inspecting the escort vehicle that was overturned.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 12:54 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's convoy car falls into a pit in Bihar, five cops injured

Patna: An escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey met with an accident wherein five policemen were injured. The accident happened late on Sunday night while the Union Minister was on his way from Buxar to Patna. The vehicle overturned and fell into a pit.

The Minister shared the video on Twitter in which he could be seen inspecting the escort vehicle that was overturned.

The policemen were deployed in the Koransarai police and the Innova car in which the Union minister was boarded was just behind the escort car. The injured policemen were admitted to Dumraon sub-divisional hospital and two were in critical condition.

Following the accident, the personal security guards of Chaubey along with his other aides rescued them and admitted them to the hospital.

"The police van fell into the pit filled with water. Our security personnel and other supporters who were travelling with me broke the wind shields of the vehicle and rescued them. Two of the cops have sustained serious injuries," Chaubey said.

Chaubey further said that as the two police personnel had serious injuries, they were taken to Patna AIIMS for better treatment.

The accident happened on the Mathila-Narayanpur road near Dumraon.

Ashwini Kumar Chaubey is the MP of Buxar and minister of state for the environment and forest ministry in the Narendra Modi government.

He had come to Patna to meet with the agitating farmers in Chausa and faced stiff resistance from them a few days ago.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?