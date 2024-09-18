Ravneet Bittu Defends 'Number 1 Terrorist' Remark, Says 'Rahul And Pannun Endorse Each Other'

The day following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which expressed concerns over 'provocative speeches' targeting Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu defended his 'Number 1 terrorist' remark. He questioned, "What should one call a person who endorses or supports a declared terrorist?" In a video message, the Union Minister argued that comparing the Leader of Opposition and Khalistani sympathizer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was justified, as they both allegedly share similar views.

"Kharge sahab, who do you consider a terrorist?" Pannun and Rahul Gandhi both support and endorse each other. Pannun supports and applauds Rahul's statements. Bittu enquired, "What inference could one draw from this?"



Ravneet Bittu's statement comes hours after the Congress party filed a police complaint in the capital against the Union Minister for referring to Rahul Gandhi as the country's "number one terrorist."



Ravneet Singh Bittu, who quit Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the United States, calling him the 'Number 1 terrorist'.

Gandhi had caused controversy during his trip to the USA by alleging that religious freedom in India was being compromised and that Sikhs were being prevented from freely practicing their faith.

Gandhi's remarks centered on whether Sikhs in India would be permitted to wear turbans, kadas, or visit Gurdwaras, framing it as a broader issue of religious freedom for all faiths. These comments received backing from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is recognized as a terrorist by India. Pannun's social media post claimed that Gandhi's statements on the 'existential threat to Sikhs in India' were not only bold and pioneering but also well-founded.