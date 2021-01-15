हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shripad Naik

Union Minister Shripad Naik's condition 'improving', says Goa CM Pramod Sawant; PM Modi dials him

Union Minister Shripad Naik's condition 'improving', Goa CM Pramod Sawant has said. PM Modi also called to enquire about his health. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu also met the minister for AYUSH and defence at the hospital.

Union Minister Shripad Naik&#039;s condition &#039;improving&#039;, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant; PM Modi dials him

Panaji: The health condition of Union minister Shripad Naik, recuperating at a hospital here after getting injured in a road accident, has improved a lot and he has shifted to "normal diet", Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Naik was admitted to the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka.

His wife and a close aide died in the car accident. "Naik's condition has improved a lot and all his health parameters are stable. In some days, he will be discharged from the hospital. His condition is improving day by day, said Sawant.

The CM was talking to reporters after accompanying Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who met the minister for AYUSH and defence at the hospital. Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade was also present. The Chief Minister said Naidu spoke to Naik (68), a Lok Sabha MP from Goa, and asked him to take care of his health.

He will recover fast. The hospital will shortly start his physiotherapy sessions, Sawant said, adding Naik shifted to a normal diet on Friday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Naik over the phone and enquired about his health.

Naik's office here stated that Modi called up the BJP leader minutes before Naidu met the Union Minister. "During a short telephonic conversation, the PM asked Naik to take care of his health," Naik's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Suraj Naik said. 

Tags:
Shripad NaikShripad Naik health updateGoaPramod SawantNarendra Modi
