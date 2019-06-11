close

Thawar Chand Gehlot

Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot appointed as leader of Rajya Sabha

Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. He takes over the mantle from Arun Jaitley. 

The BJP leader became a Rajya Sabha member in 2012 and was re-elected to the Upper House of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh in 2018. His current Rajya Sabha term will end in 2024.

Gehlot was reappointed as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment during the Modi government's second stint.

Gehlot is also a part of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which recommends dates for holding parliament sessions.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley has opted out of Modi-2.0 government due to ill-health.

