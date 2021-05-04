Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot's daughter died of COVID-19 in Indore

Indore: Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot`s daughter Yogita Solanki died during treatment at a private hospital in Indore on Monday. According to sources, Yogita, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 about a fortnight ago, was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Indore, where she breathed her last on Monday.

Yogita Solanki (42) was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Indore for the last one week and the viral infection had spread to 80 per cent of her lungs, the medical director of the hospital, Sandeep Srivastava, said.

"Tocilizumab injections (a Covid-19 medicine) and other life-saving drugs were given to Solanki, but her life could not be saved despite all our efforts," he said.

Gehlot's daughter was initially taken to a hospital in Ujjain, but was shifted to Indore after her condition deteriorated, a BJP leader told PTI. Solanki, who was a homemaker, is survived by her husband and two children, a 23-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old son.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V D Sharma and several other party leaders and ministers expressed grief over the death of Yogita Solanki.