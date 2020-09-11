Union MoS for Railways Suresh Angadi tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Friday tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Lok Sabha MP from Belagavi confirmed about it.

Angadi said that he is doing fine and is taking the advice of doctors. He also requested all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested.

I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advise of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms. @PMOIndia — Suresh Angadi (@SureshAngadi_) September 11, 2020

