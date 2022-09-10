‘Unity of opposition’ important to defeat BJP: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi: Post Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar's Delhi visit to meet leaders of the opposition, his deputy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday (September 9, 2022) said that if all the Opposition parties unite then they will be successful in defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections.

“It is a good thing. It has been clearly said that if all of us are united, we will be successful (in defeating BJP),” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav told media persons in Patna.

Nitish Kumar recently was on a visit to Delhi and during his visit, the Bihar CM met leaders of several parties in the country. Nitish Kumar met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"I am doing my job to unite the opposition leaders and my efforts will continue. I firmly believe that the opposition leaders will be united soon and everyone will contribute to fighting against the BJP. The decision on the Prime Ministerial candidate will be final in two to three months. At present, I am not the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition parties," CM Nitish Kumar after the meetings.

This came days after Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP in August and formed the government with RJD in Bihar.

Earlier Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts towards forging opposition unity.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) meeting on Thursday announced that Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, and herself with other leaders will come together for the 2024 general election.

“Politics is not an easy thing to do, I remember working hard and fighting for winning the elections. People who were not present there will not understand how difficult it was”, said Banerjee.

(With agency inputs)