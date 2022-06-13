A bill seeking to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the Chancellor of the Universities was passed in the West Bengal Assembly today. The bill was passed seeking to make the Chief Minister a Chancellor instead of the Governor. There were 182 votes in favour of the bill and 40 votes against it. The Assembly passed the State Universities Act Amendment Bill. Now the amendment bill will go for the Governor's approval.

In this context, Suvendu Adhikari took a dig at Mamata Banerjee. The opposition leader of the state said, "They are doing this to serve the interests of their own politics. There is an attempt to make the Chief Minister a Chancellor. Nothing will happen. Our people will continue to oppose. We won't give an inch. The bill will go for Governor's approval. The Governor will send it to Delhi. It's on the list. Then it will stay with us like the change of name to 'Bengal'. Didimoni will retire, but she will not be able to become Chancellor ever. Quote my name and write it down."

Meanwhile, the opposition' questions why Chancellor is a political person like the Chief Minister? Earlier in the day, raising the issue of Gujarat, Education Minister Bratya Basu, defending the bill, said, 'If the Chancellor of Visva-Bharati is the Prime Minister, then why there is an objection here."