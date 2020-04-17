Unknown terrorists attack CRPF-Jammu and Kashmir Police joint camp in Pulwama, injure a CRPF personnel

At least one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured on Friday when terrorists launched an attack on a joint camp of the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police in Pulwama district.

The unknown terrorists fired upon the troops of B/183 battalion of CRPF at Naka point at around 7.45 pm. One Ct/GD of CRPF sustained bullet injury on his ankle and was evacuated to the hospital. His condition is reportedly stable.

The troops are carrying out a search in the nearby areas. The entire area has been cordoned off.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.