Unleashing the Power of South Asia: Full schedule of WION conclave

WION is holding its 'Unleashing the Power of South Asia' conclave today in Dubai, the UAE.

The summit will bring together thought leaders from around the world to find common ground on the way forward for the South Asian region.

Here's the full schedule of Wednesday's proceedings:

1030: Welcome address by Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor in Chief, WION, Zee New, Zee Business.

1045: Address by HE Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, cabinet minister and minister of tolerance, UAE. He is the chief guest and guest of honour.

1115: Address by HE Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of housing and urban affairs, India

1127: Session 1 - Counter-Terrorism: The Indian Perspective in a Multi-Polar World. Participants: Manish Tewari (former union minister, India), Vijay Chauthaiwale (in-charge, Foreign Affairs Department, BJP)

1201: Session 2 - Uprooting State-Sponsered Terrorism: An Imperative for Peace in South Asia. Participants: General Bikram Singh (former Army chief, India), G Parthasarathy (Chancellor, Central University of Jammu and Former India High Commissioner to Pakistan), Michael Kugelman (South Asia expert, Wilson Centre, USA), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary, India), Husain Haqqani (Director, South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute, USA)

1241: Session 3 - Address by Sadhguru, South Asia, A Possibility Beyond Present Realities

1431: Session 4 - Future of South Asia - Strategic Balances and Alliances. Participants - Hassan ul Haq (Former Information Minister & Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Information, Bangladesh), Shaurya Doval (Director, India Foundation), Namal Rajapaksa (Member of Parliament, Sri Lanka), Micheal Kugelman (South Asia Expert, Wilson Centre, USA), Zakia Wardak (Social Activist, Afghanistan), Ranjit Rae (Former Diplomat)

1517: Session 5 - India and Maldives - Emergence of Indo-Pacific. Participants - Bhaswati Mukherjee(Former Indian Diplomat), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Dr Mohamed Jameel Ahmed(Former Vice President, Maldives), G Parthasarathy (Chancellor, Central University of Jammu and Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan)

1547: Session 6 - In Conversation with HR Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed, Foreign Secretary, Maldives

1617: Session 7 - Women in South Asia - Are We Caught Between Tradition and Modernity? Participant: Marian Wardak, Social Activist, Afghanistan

1641: Session 8 - Is the ICC Cricket World Cup Headed Back to South Asia? Participants: VVS Laxman (Former cricketer, India)

1711: Session 9 - The Changing Face of Media and Entertainment. Participants: Roland Schatz (Founder and CEO of Media Tenor International), Nayla Al Khaja (Emirati Filmmaker and Media Personality of International Repute, UAE’s first Female Film Director), Vicky Kapur (Executive Editor, Khaleej Times)