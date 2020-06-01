हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Unlock 1.0: 200 special trains start operations from today as railway resume services partially

As India enters its day one of Unlock 1.0, the railways is all set to start 200 partial passenger trains operations from Monday (June 1, 2020). The national transporter said that more than 1.45 lakh passengers will take journey on trains on the first day of it resuming its operation. 

Unlock 1.0: 200 special trains start operations from today as railway resume services partially

New Delhi: As India enters its day one of Unlock 1.0, the railways is all set to start 200 partial passenger trains operations from Monday (June 1, 2020). The national transporter said that more than 1.45 lakh passengers will take journey on trains on the first day of it resuming its operation. 

The railway further also informed that around 26 lakh passengers booked for from June 1 to June 30. The 200 trains list also include the popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express and more. Railways also said that these will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

These train services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12. Passengers will have to reach station at least 90 minutes before departure for screening and those with confirmed/RAC tickets shall be only allowed to enter the Railway Station and board the train.

No catering charges shall be included in the fare. Provision for pre-paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis only in limited trains, having Pantry car attached, an official release said.

However, states like Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra have raised concerns over the rising cases of the coronavirus as the reason behind their opposition to movement of trains. 

Andhra Pradesh requested that only 22 trains should come to the state, and instead of the planned 71 stoppages it asked for one halt at an intermediary station along with the terminating station and Jharkhand requested that four trains to the state be dropped, while 20 others have fewer stoppages, reported news agency PTI.

Tags:
Indian Railways200 special trainIRCTCshramik train
Next
Story

Cyclonic storm likely to reach Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts on June 3, forecasts IMD
  • 1,82,143Confirmed
  • 5,164Deaths

Full coverage

  • 25,83,601Confirmed
  • 3,69,789Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M21S

200 trains will run in India from Monday, these trains will be other than Shramik Special and AC Special trains