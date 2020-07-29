हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Unlock 3: Delhi metro to remain shut for commuters until further notice

The decision comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the guidelines for 'Unlock 3' on Wednesday.

Unlock 3: Delhi metro to remain shut for commuters until further notice
File Photo

Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) announced the guidelines for 'Unlock 3' after which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the metro services will remain shut for commuters until further notice.

DMRC said, "In light of the latest guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice."

Delhi Metro has been closed since the first COVID-19 lockdown was imposed across India.

Meanwhile, Delhi's coronavirus confirmed infections has touched 1,33,310 after 1,035 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. Delhi now has 10,770 active cases.

As per MHA, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings will also remain prohibited.

In Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. However, strict enforcement of lockdown in COVID-19 containment zones will continue till August 31.

Also read | Unlock 3 guidelines: MHA allows gyms to open; metro, cinema halls, swimming pools, bars to remain shut till August 31

Delhi Metro, Metro, DMRC, Coronavirus, Coronavirus news, COVID-19, Coronavirus India, Delhi
Sanskrit to be offered at all levels of school, higher education; Check NEP 2020 features

  15,31,669 Confirmed
  34,193 Deaths

Full coverage

  1,67,30,543 Confirmed
  6,60,142 Deaths

Full coverage

