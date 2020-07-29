Unlock 3: Delhi metro to remain shut for commuters until further notice

Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) announced the guidelines for 'Unlock 3' after which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the metro services will remain shut for commuters until further notice.

DMRC said, "In light of the latest guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice."

Delhi Metro has been closed since the first COVID-19 lockdown was imposed across India.

Meanwhile, Delhi's coronavirus confirmed infections has touched 1,33,310 after 1,035 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. Delhi now has 10,770 active cases.

As per MHA, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings will also remain prohibited.

In Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. However, strict enforcement of lockdown in COVID-19 containment zones will continue till August 31.

