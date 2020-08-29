Unlock 4.0: Delhi Metro to resume services for public from September 7 in calibrated manner

Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday (August 29, 2020) issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the COVID-19 Containment Zones after which Delhi Metro also announced to resume its services for the public from September 7, 2020, onwards in a calibrated manner.

Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of Corporate Communications DMRC said that the details on the Metro functioning and its usage will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by MoHUA.

The Delhi Metro services have been halted since the first COVID-19 induced lockdown in March.

Besides Metro rails, social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will also be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21 2020.

However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

Open-air theatres gave been also permitted to open with effect from September 21, 2020.

The unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus has so far infected more than 34 lakh people across India. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, there were 76,472 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, while the death toll also increased to 62,550 with 1,021 fresh deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 34,63,972, of which, 7,52,424 are active cases.