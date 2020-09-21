Unlock 4.0: Schools, Colleges reopening today in parts of India

New Delhi: Schools, colleges in several states of India are set to partially reopen from today (September 21) after it was shut for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, the Central Government gave its nod to partially reopen schools and colleges from September 21. Following the Centre's order many states have permitted the educational institutes to reopen from today.

The states were the schools and colleges will be reopening are - Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland.

Live TV

The schools and colleges across India have been shut since March 25 after the announcement of nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus case tally surpassed 54 lakh mark as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Sunday (September 20).