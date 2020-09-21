हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Unlock 4.0: Schools, Colleges reopening today in parts of India

Schools, colleges in several states of India are set to partially reopen from today (September 21) after it was shut for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

Unlock 4.0: Schools, Colleges reopening today in parts of India
Play

New Delhi: Schools, colleges in several states of India are set to partially reopen from today (September 21) after it was shut for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

Notably, the Central Government gave its nod to partially reopen schools and colleges from September 21. Following the Centre's order many states have permitted the educational institutes to reopen from today.

The states were the schools and colleges will be reopening are - Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland.

Live TV

The schools and colleges across India have been shut since March 25 after the announcement of nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus case tally surpassed 54 lakh mark as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Sunday (September 20).

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaUnlock 4.0School reopeningcollege reopening
Next
Story

8 dead, several feared trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

  • 54,00,619Confirmed
  • 86,752Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M56S

Buiding collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, 8 dead several feared trapped