Unlock 5.0: Cinema halls in Ghaziabad to not open today, here's why

Ghaziabad: Even as Uttar Pradesh gears up to open cinema halls from today (October 15, 2020) but audiences in Ghaziabad will have to wait a little longer, cinemas halls in Ghaziabad will open from tomorrow.

Confirming the development, the District Entertainment Officer said theaters will open a day later, i.e. from October 16.

The wait is beacuse the cleanliness process is underway and the process should be over by tomorrow.

Theaters will be opened keeping in mind all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed entry inot the cinema halls. Individuals have to undergo thermal screening before they enter the auditorium. The temperature of the air conditioner should be set at 24-30 degrees Celsius and there should be cross ventilation in the theatre.

Masks are mandatory and a minimum of six feet distance will have to be maintained between two individuals in the common area and waiting area in the cinema halls.

As part of the latest phase of Unlock 5.0 the country is reopening movie theatres, religious gatherings will be allowed, and students in some parts of the country will be allowed back into classrooms from Thursday with precautions set in place.

The theaters have been closed for nearly seven months since the imposition of the nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.