Unlock 5.0: Guidelines issued for reopening of schools, colleges, check all key details here

The Union Ministry of Education on Saturday (October 3) released guidelines for reopening of schools and colleges during Unlock 5.0. The latest guidelines released by the Centre said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions can also open outside containment zones after October 15. But the Ministry of Education has left the decision on reopening educational institutions in the hands of states/UTs.

For schools/coaching centres

The guidelines issued by the Centre on Saturday said that Sudents can come to school but they will need a written permission of their parents or guardians. The Ministry has said that schools and coaching centres must encourage online learning if the students decide not to come to schools due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Guidelines for reopening of schools/HEIs outside containment zones: States/UTs may take a decision in respect of reopening of schools & coaching institutes after Oct 15, in a graded manner. pic.twitter.com/kp89ol48Cr — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 3, 2020

The Centre has also directed the states and Union Territories to prepare their SOPs in line with the Centre’s Unlock 5 guidelines.

Colleges/Higher institutions

According to Ministry's guidelines, higher institutions can reopen only for PHd and PG students in Science and technology streams that need experimental or lab work.

It may be recalled that earlier an order was issued by the Union Minsitry of Home Affairs which said that it was not compulsory for schools to restart classes on October 15. The Unlock 5.0 guidelines issued by the MHA also said that states and UTs can take decision over the re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in graded manner.