Unlock 5: Maharashtra allows metro train services from October 15; schools, religious places to remain closed

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday (October 14, 2020) released new guidelines to give further relaxation from October 15 under the mission begin again.

According to the guidelines, metro train services will restart from October 15 and the opening hours of the shops have been increased by two hours, ie, the shops can now function from 9 AM to 9 PM.

The state government has also allowed the opening of all the government and private libraries with the rules of social distancing and sanitization.

Permission has also been given to open lab for research, practical for PhD and postgraduate science course students.

Notably, the schools and colleges will remain closed until further notice.

50 people are allowed to be present at the wedding ceremony and 20 people in the funeral as before.

Business to business exhibition has also been allowed. The local weekly markets can also function now.