Unnao gang rape survivor called police herself after being set on fire by her attackers

In a shocking revelation in the attack on Unnao gang rape survivor, sources said that the gang rape survivor had called the police herself after she was set on fire by her attackers. It is learnt that the survivor, who sustained 90 percent burn injuries, walked around a kilometer from the site of attack to seek help.

Sources told Zee Media that the survivor sought help from a man who was working outside his house and then took the phone of the man to call police.

It is to be noted that a 23-year-old gang rape survivor was on Thursday morning set ablaze in Unnao by five men. Two of them are accused of raping her in March this year. The rape accused and three others took the woman outside her village and into the fields and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire.

After the initial investigation and based on the woman's statement, the police arrested four of the accused while the prime accused surrendered himself later.

The woman was raped earlier this year. "She had earlier filed a rape case, one accuse in that case has also been rounded up," the police said. DGP OP Singh described the incident as unfortunate and said that every effort would be made to save the victim.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level probe into the case and strict action against the accused. He has also asked for an enquiry report on the case and the state police needs to submit it by Thursday evening.