हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Unnao girls death case

Unnao girls’ death case: FIR registered against Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, seven Twitter handles for propagating 'fake news'

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against over eight Twitter accounts for allegedly propagating fake news in connection with the death of two dalit girls in Unnao last week. One of the twitter handles is led by senior journalist Barkha Dutt, ‘Mojo Story’. The renowned journalist has termed the FIR a case of brazen "harassment and bullying".

Unnao girls’ death case: FIR registered against Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, seven Twitter handles for propagating &#039;fake news&#039;
Representational Image

Unnao: The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against over eight Twitter accounts for allegedly propagating fake news in connection with the death of two dalit girls in Unnao last week.

One of the twitter handles is led by senior journalist Barkha Dutt, ‘Mojo Story’. The renowned journalist has termed the FIR a case of brazen "harassment and bullying".

The FIR was registered in Unnao’s Sadar Kotwali police station on Sunday (February 21). The complaint included seven more Twitter accounts, namely Janjagran Live, Aazad Samaj Party spokesperson Suraj Kumar Boudh, Nilim Dutta, Vijay Ambedkar, Abhay Kumar Azad, Rahul Diwakar and Nawab Satpal Tanwar.

“The complaint accused these accounts of allegedly propagating "fake and misleading news" regarding the horrific incident,” said Vinod Kumar Pandey, Assistant Superintendent of Police on Monday.

Meanwhile, reacting to the FIR, Barkha Dutt said, "We've followed journalistic principles by reporting all sides of an evolving story. To use IPC sections that are punishable with prison is pure intimidation. I am very ready to fight it and face it in court."

The renowned journalist further alleged that the Unnao Police has refused to even provide them with a copy of the FIR without which they cannot appeal for judicial intervention.

"Even more suspicious is how Unnao Police has clubbed us with a bunch of politicians," she added. 

The incident took place on Wednesday (February 17) night when three Dalit daughters, aged 16, 15 and 14, were found delirious in the fields of Unnao. Reportedly, the girls had left home to bring fodder for cattle on Wednesday night. The 

Local residents had rushed them to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. The third girl is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur, police said.

The Unnao Police has held two people in this connection, accusing them of murder over one-sided love.

Earlier, on Saturday, Congress leader Udit Raj was booked for alleging propagating fake news in a tweet that the teenagers were raped and their bodies cremated against the will of their family. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Unnao girls death caseUnnao CaseUttar Pradesh policeUP law and order
Next
Story

Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar allegedly dies by suicide in Mumbai hotel, body sent for postmortem

Must Watch

PT8M33S

A major terrorist plot foiled in Kashmir