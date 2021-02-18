हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Unnao girls' death

Unnao girls' death case: No injury marks found on bodies, 6 teams formed to probe, says police

Yet another Unnao case of brutality came to light wherein three girls were found unconscious, tied with 'dupatta' in the Baburaha village. While two of them were declared brought dead at the district hospital, the third, who was in a critical condition, was referred to a private hospital in Kanpur. The police said they waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine their cause of death.

Representational image

New Delhi: In Unnao girls' death case, the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday (February 18) formed six teams to investigate the matter. Two girls of the same family were found dead in their agriculture field on Wednesday evening, while one other is in critical condition, said UP police.

The Superintendent of Police of Unnao, Anand Kulkarni, has said that there were no injury marks on the bodies and that prima facie it appeared to be a case of poisoning.

"As per investigation so far, statements of eyewitnesses and opinion of the doctor, a lot of froth was found at the spot. So, prima facie there are symptoms of poisoning. We're investigating the matter. Prima facie no injury marks found on bodies. Six teams formed for probe," Kulkarni was quoted as saying by ANI.

The three girls were found unconscious, tied with 'dupatta' in the Baburaha village. While two of them were declared brought dead at the district hospital, the third, who was in a critical condition, was referred to a private hospital in Kanpur.

The police said that the three girls had gone to their fields to cut grass on Wednesday afternoon but did not return till late evening. After this, the family went out looking for them and found the girls in the field. The girls were frothing at the mouth, indicating that they might have been given poison.

The police said they waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine their cause of death.

The law and order situation of the Unnao district has often come under scrutiny as several incidents of brutality have surfaced in the past.

In 2019, a rape victim was burned alive by five men outside the Sindupur village in Unnao district on her way to a court in Rae Bareli to attend a hearing.

With the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly commencing on Thursday, the opposition is likely to corner the government over the law and order situation.

Tags:
