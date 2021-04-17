Unnao imposes night curfew after spike in COVID-19 cases, bus and train services to continue

New Delhi: Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the District Magistrate of Unnao has imposed a night curfew in the city from 9 am to 6 am until April 30 with immediate effect. The number of infected cases has crossed 600 in Unnao, according to a data released by Health department. Warning strict action against non-compliance of the order, the Unnao police instructed all shopkeepers and citizens to enter their house before 9 pm.

According to reports, Unnao reported 132 positive cases on Friday (April 16) whereas the total number of active cases of coronavirus in the city reached 623. DM Unnao Ravindra Kumar imposed a night curfew starting from April 16 to April 30 after taking stock of the current situation of COVID-19 in the city. On strict instructions from the DM, City Magistrate Chandan Patel announced the decision of imposing night curfew at all major streets and markets in the city. Teams of police personnel also carried out patrolling in the city and asked everyone to reach back their homes before 9 pm.

It is to be noted that all roadways bus services and trains remain operational. Passengers travelling on buses and trains will be required to show e-passes and tickets. Emergency services will not be affected during the night curfew.

