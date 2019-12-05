Unnao incident: Yogi Adityanath seeks report from police, assures full support to rape survivor

New Delhi: In the wake of the gruesome incident in Unnao, where a rape survivor was set on fire by a group of men, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level probe into the case and strict action against the accused. He has also asked for an enquiry report on the case and the state police needs to submit it by Thursday evening.

The UP government would also bear the medical expenses of the woman who is being treated at a hospital in Lucknow, said a press note issued by the CM's office.

A 23-year-old woman was on Thursday morning set ablaze in Unnao by five men. Two of them are accused of raping her in March this year. The rape accused and three others took the woman outside her village and into the fields and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire.

She has suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and is in a critical condition. She is being attended by a team of doctor in Lucknow.

After the initial investigation and based on the woman's statement, the police arrested four of the accused while the prime accused surrendered himself later.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hit out at the UP government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the law and order situation in the state following the incident.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav demanded President's Rule in the state.