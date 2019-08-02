Unnao rape case: CBI team inspects accident site in Raebareli, probe underway

Raebareli: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrived in Raebareli to inspect the site where the Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts met with an accident last month.

According to news agency ANI, the Central Bureau of Investigation team reached the site where Unnao rape survivor met with an accident on July 28.

Raebareli: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reaches the site where Unnao rape survivor met with an accident on July 28. In the accident the victim, her lawyer sustained injuries while her two aunts died on the spot. pic.twitter.com/r23EU3ZX6T — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2019

The sleuths launched an investigation into the incident.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the victim was travelling.

While her two aunts died at the spot, she and her counsel suffered major injuries and are undergoing medical treatment at the King`s George Medical University in Lucknow.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday asked the CBI to investigate within seven days the mysterious case of the accident.

The court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.

Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday.

Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.