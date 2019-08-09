Unnao rape case: Delhi court orders framing POCSO, rape charges against ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Delhi: The Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Friday directed for framing rape and other charges against the main-accused in Unnao rape case-- expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for raping a minor in 2017.

The court directed for charges to be framed under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and other charges including rape, criminal conspiracy, and kidnapping.

The case, which came back to the limelight in July when the survivor met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, pertains to Sengar raping a minor girl at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

Live TV

While Sengar has also been charged for his involvement in Unnao survivor's accident, all four charges other than accident have been transferred by the Supreme Court to Tis Hazari court.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma is presiding over the case, of which the trial should be completed within 45 days. Tis Hazari court will hear the case on a day-to-day basis to reach a final verdict.

After the hearing, Sengar was shifted to Tihar jail where he has been lodged with other another accused in the case, Shashi Singh.

Earlier, the apex court had directed that Unnao rape survivor be shifted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from a hospital in Lucknow after her family approached the court for her better treatment.

On July 28, Unnao rape survivor met with an accident after a truck rammed into their vehicle, in which the girl, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While both her aunts died, the survivor and her lawyer sustained critical injuries and are being treated in AIIMS.

The top court had also ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to give a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and central protection to the girl's family.