Unnao rape case: Delhi court to pronounce quantum of punishment to Kuldeep Sengar today

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday (December 20) will hear on the quantum of punishment to convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought maximum punishment for Sengar, besides demanding adequate compensation for the rape survivor.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was found guilty by Delhi's Tis Hazari court of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh`s Unnao district two years ago. Tis Hazari District Judge Dharmesh Sharma observed in the order that, "the CBI was able to prove the guilt of Kuldeep Singh Sengar beyond a reasonable doubt."

On Tuesday, the victim`s lawyer said that there had been various suffering in different circumstances and compensation should be given accordingly. Taking cognizance, the District Judge asked the lawyer of the convict to submit election affidavit papers filed by his client during the 2017 elections. Through these papers, the financial status of the convict would reportedly be established.

Sengar's co-accused Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar, was let out by the court. The court convicted Sengar under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (c) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to penetrative sexual assault committed against a child by a public servant.

Sengar`s lawyers had sought minimum punishment from the court, saying that Sengar was in public life for decades, and had done lots of welfare work for the upliftment of the people. "His conduct was good during custody. He has two minor daughters, does not have a prior history of crime. Please consider these facts also," the lawyer submitted before the court.

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh`s Bangarmau, had raped the girl at his residence in Unnao in June 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. He was arrested last year and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

