Unnao case: SC directs CBI to complete investigation in 7 days, likely to transfer probe to Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday directed the CBI to complete the investigation in the Unnao rape and accident case within seven days. The top court will also transfer the five cases related to the rape accused Kuldeep Sengar to Delhi.

"We will come back at 2 PM and pass an order on transfer of cases on all the five cases and medical attention to the victim and her lawyer," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sais during court proceedings. Both the rape victim and her lawyer are in a critical condition after they met with an accident on Sunday.

During the hearing, the top court bench asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who's representing the probe agency, "How much time do you need (for investigating the accident of Unnao rape survivor and others)?' To this, the Solicitor General says, 'A month'. The CJI responded, "A month? No, investigate in Seven days."

Inquired the condition of the victim, who's currently on a ventilator, the SC said, "Is she in the condition to move? We don’t want to move the victim, she can be airlifted. We can ask AIIMS. Doctors are the best judges, they can decide whether she and her lawyer can be airlifted to Delhi."

"What is happening in this country," the Supreme Court remarked. "Is what has happened as per law?"

The SC further indicated that compensation to the victim must come from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and that the state government.

Amid fierce opposition from several sections, the Bharatiya Janata Party expelled the four-time lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party on Thursday (August 1).

Three police personnel including two women cops appointed for the security of Unnao rape victim have been suspended.