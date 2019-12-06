हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Unnao rape survivor critical, tells brother 'accused should not be let off'

The woman was set on fire by five men near her village. The accused threw kerosene on her and set her on fire when she was on her way to the court for the hearing of the rape case filed by her. 

Unnao rape survivor critical, tells brother &#039;accused should not be let off&#039;
Representational Image

New Delhi: Unnao rape survivor, who was set ablaze on Thursday by five men near her village in Uttar Pradesh, is in critical condition, sources said on Friday. She suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and is fighting for her life at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. The doctors have, however, assured her that she would survive. 

As per sources, the 23-year-old woman, meanwhile, spoke to her brother and said that the "accused should not be let off" and also asked him if she would survive.

The woman was set on fire by two men who are accused of raping her in March 2019 and their three friends. The men threw kerosene on her and set her on fire when she was on her way to the court for the hearing of the rape case filed by her. 

Hours after the incident took place, the police arrested four of them while the prime accused surrendered himself him later. The arrests were made on the basis of the victim's statement, wherein she named the two accused. 

Live TV

It is learnt that the rape survivor walked around a kilometre from the site of the attack to call the police for help. Sources said that she sought help from a man who was working outside his house and then took his phone to call the police.  

Initially, she was admitted to a local hospital but was later taken to Lucknow for further treatment. On Thursday evening, owing to her deteriorating condition, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital. A green corridor was created from the airport to the hospital. The ambulance covered a distance of 13 km from the Indira Gandhi International airport to Safdarjung Hospital in 18 minutes.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the incident. Lucknow Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said that the top priority is to provide best medical facilities to the survivor.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a high-level probe into the case and strict action against the accused. The state government has announced to bear full expenditure of the medical treatment of the survivor.

