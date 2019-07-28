Unnao rape survivor injured in car crash, mother and aunt dead

In a horrific road accident on Sunday afternoon, the Unnao rape survivor - who had levelled serious allegations against BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar in 2018 - received serious injuries when a car she was in collided with a truck on National Highway 232 near Raebareli.

While the teenaged girl was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital, her mother and aunt - also in the car - died.

It is reported that both the truck and the car may have been speeding and may have collided due to slippery conditions due to incessant rainfall in the area. The aunt of the girl was reportedly on her way to meet her husband who is in jail in Raebareli.

Locals quickly reached the site of the accident and were able to pull out all the occupants from inside the mangled vehicle. The Police were subsequently informed and it is reported that the once they reached the spot, the cops rushed the injured to a nearby hospital without waiting for an ambulance to arrive. The aunt of the girl was declared 'brought dead' while the others - including lawyer Mahendra Singh, who was driving the car - were rushed to the Lucknow Trauma Centre. Here, the mother of the girl passed away. The other two are reportedly in a serious condition.