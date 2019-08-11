Unnao rape survivor’s accident: Truck driver, cleaner to undergo narco test on Sunday

The truck driver and the cleaner of the truck involved in the accident of Unnao rape case survivor are likely to undergo a narco test in Gandhinagar on Sunday, sources told Zee News. The duo will be made to undergo the narco test following the orders of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

The court had given the nod for the narco test on Friday even as it remanded the driver and the cleaner to further police custody till August 14.

The Unnao rape survivor, along with two other women and her lawyer, was travelling on July 28 when her car met with an accident near Raebareli. Her aunt died in the accident while the rape survivor suffered serious injuries.

While the probe was initially initiated by the Uttar Pradesh, it was later transferred to the CBI. The UP Police filed a case of murder against prime accused in the case, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and nine others.

The driver and the cleaner of the trust were arrested shortly after the incident and were later grilled by the agencies for possible clues.

Unnao rape survivor’s mother had alleged that the accident was an attempt to “eliminate” her daughter. Alleging foulplay in the accident, her family asked the Uttar Pradesh government to recommend a CBI probe.

The Unnao rape survivor was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in the national capital from Lucknow. She was placed on advanced life support system. A multidisciplinary team of doctors from critical care, orthopaedics, trauma surgery and pulmonary medicine is involved in her treatment.

The prime accused, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the teenage girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He was arrested by the CBI last year.