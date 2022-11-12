‘Unpredictable Situation…’: Army Chief’s BIG STATEMENT on India-China border

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande on Saturday said that "We all know what the Chinese say and what they do is quite different. It is also a part of their nature and character. We need to focus on their actions rather than what is on their texts or scripts or their articulation." Addressing the 'Chanakya Dialogues', a think-tank in Delhi, he said, "the situation in eastern Ladakh is "stable but unpredictable", amid the lingering border standoff in the region with China. Gen Pande also said the Indian side is looking forward to the next round of high-level military talks with China for the resolution of the remaining issues.

"We are looking at date for the 17th round of talks," he said. As far as PLA's force levels are concerned, there has been no significant reduction, he said referring to the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Also Read: Chinese incursions into India STRATEGICALLY PLANNED, coordinated, warns new international study

On the development of infrastructure by China in border areas, the Army chief said it is going on unabated. About the Indian Army's military preparedness in the region, he said "our transition to winter posture is underway".

#WATCH | "Situation is stable but unpredictable," says Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on situation in eastern Ladakh pic.twitter.com/MChDCyEZbZ — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

Gen Pande also said that there is a need to very carefully calibrate "our actions on LAC to be able to safeguard our interests and sensitivities".

(With agency inputs)