हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hijab row

'Unseen hands' behind hijab row: Karnataka Minister on al Qaeda chief Al Zawahiri praising student Muskan Khan

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri has released a video on the hijab row and praising student Muskaan Khan for standing in defence of the headscarf and chanting 'Allah-hu-Akbar.

&#039;Unseen hands&#039; behind hijab row: Karnataka Minister on al Qaeda chief Al Zawahiri praising student Muskan Khan

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said the video statement released by Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri on the hijab row and praising student Muskaan Khan for standing in defence of headscarf and chanting 'Allah-hu-Akbar', proves the involvement of "unseen hands" behind the row.

Jnanendra said the Home and Police department officials are keeping a watch on developments and track things in this connection.

"We have been saying this from the beginning, and the High Court too during the hijab verdict had suggested the possibility of some unseen hands behind the hijab row...Now it is proved, because Al-Qaeda people are now releasing videos," Jnanendra said in response to a question on Zawahiri praising Muskaan.

"How things are happening, what is the link. All these things are being looked into by the police...They will find out," he added. At the peak of hijab row in February, Muskan Khan, a second-year BCom student in Mandya was heckled by a group of students, wearing saffron shawl, for entering the college with hijab.

As they shouted "Jai Shri Ram", Muskan retorted by shouting "Allah-hu-Akbar." Following this, college authorities intervened and brought the situation under control.

Condemning the statement by a terror group about internal matters, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayn said, "action will be taken against organisations and people linked to them".

He said the state government has not brought any legislation against practices of any community and was only following the law. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
hijab rowAl QaedaHijab banAyman al ZawahiriMuskan KhanKarnataka
Next
Story

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi creates buzz, Ajit Pawar responds

Must Watch

PT10M35S

Ukraine War: 300 killed in Bucha, Russia denies genocide allegations