UP: 12 Jump Off Moving Train In Panic As Fire Extinguisher Fumes Sparks False Alarm

Twelve passengers sustained injuries as they leapt from a slow-moving train in a state of panic, triggered by the operation of a fire extinguisher which caused fumes to engulf a coach. This incident occurred on Sunday near Bilpur station in Uttar Pradesh, aboard a general coach of the Howrah-Amritsar Mail, according to a Northern Railway official. In response to the emergency, passengers activated the train's alarm chain and disembarked while the train was in motion, resulting in injuries to twelve individuals.

"It appears that the act of operating a fire extinguisher by some troublemakers or a disorderly passenger led to the belief that a fire had erupted in the coach of the Howrah-Amritsar Mail," stated the official. The Railway Protection Force has taken up the investigation of the incident.

This is a developing story.