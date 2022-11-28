topStoriesenglish
UP: 6 booked for raping girl, forcing her to convert religion in Bareilly

“On the complaint of the woman, a case of kidnapping, extortion and rape has been registered in the Shahi police station,” Bareilly’s SP Rural Rajkumar said. 

  • The victim accused Akleem and his brothers of kidnapping her at first and demanding money.
  • 164 proceedings will be included in the case
  • Akleem has also been booked for alluring their daughter to convert her religion

Bareilly: The Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly police have registered a case against one youth named Akleem allegedly for raping a girl. According to the police, the victim accused Akleem and his brothers of kidnapping her at first and demanding money. When she failed to fulfil their demand, six people including Akleem raped her.

'164 proceedings will be included in the case,' he added.

Akleem has also been booked for alluring their daughter to convert her religion.

The SP further said, "A few months ago, the girl's family members had also filed a case against all the accused for alluring their daughter to convert her religion."

Akleem has also been booked for alluring their daughter to convert her religion.

The SP further said, “A few months ago, the girl’s family members had also filed a case against all the accused for alluring their daughter to convert her religion.” 

Earlier, a shocking incident took place when a 17-year-old college-going girl alleged that her father, grandfather and uncle molested and sexually abused her for the past six years on various occasions. 

