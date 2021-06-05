UP: Allahabad HC issues contempt notice against Additional Chief Secretary

Lucknow: A contempt notice has been issued against Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi by the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench in a service-related matter, seeking his response by July 15.

The petitioner had said that the court on March 23 this year directed the Additional Chief Secretary to decide his representation on the declaration of result of a Departmental Promotion Committee within six weeks but the order has not been complied with.

The court on Friday (June 4) asked the officer why he should not be punished for deliberately flouting its order.

A bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary issued the notice on a petition filed by S K Pandey, a scientific assistant in the forensic science department.

The court was of the view that prima facie its order has been flouted.

(inputs from agency)

