UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: State govt invites applications for 5,000 vacancies at anganwadis, details here

New Delhi: The Child Development Services and Nutrition Department of Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday (March 29) has sought applicants for the posts of Anganwadi servant, Mini Anganwadi servant and Anganwadi assistant. The applicants for the above mentioned post are announced under UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 for various districts in the state.

The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for Anganwadi servant, Mini Anganwadi servant and Anganwadi assistant posts by visiting the official website of BKSEPV, which is balvikasup.gov.in.

Another way for sending in applications for the post is to directly apply in the prescribed format, which is disclosed in the official notification. The candidates can view the official notification here:

Direct link to check official notification for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

The Child Development Services and Nutrition Department of Uttar Pradesh Government also added that this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 5,300 vacancies in anganwadi centres of the state.

This recruitment drive is eligible for both, male and female, candidates. Additionally, the candidates need to apply for these posts within 21 days from the date of issuing of advertisement, which is Monday (March 29).

Here’s all the details candidates need to know:

Vacancy- Total Vacancies for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 – 5,300

Posts- Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Helper

Educational Qualification:

Anganwadi maid and mini Anganwadi maid – Candidates should have passed High School (Class 12th)

Anganwadi Sahayika – Candidates should have passed Class 5th

Age limit- Between 21 and 45 years.

Selection process: The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

