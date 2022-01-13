UP Assembly Election 2022: Congress' first list has 40% women, Unnao rape victim's mother to contest

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has released Congress party's first list of 125 candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls. The list of candidates include 50 women.

"By fielding 40% women and 40% youth in UP, we hope to start new kind of politics in state," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said. In a crucial move, Congress will field Unnao rape victim's mother from the state. "In the first list of 125 candidates for UP polls, 50 candidates are women, including Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape victim. From Shahjahanpur, we have fielded Asha worker Poonam Pandey who led an agitation for a raise in honorarium," Priyanka said.

"Our list gives a new message. We want to tell those who have struggled for their rights and for seeking justice in the past, that they have the power to fight for their rights and the Congress party will give that power to them to be a part of power in the state," Priyanka also said.

She went on to slam the current UP government which is at helm, led by CM Yogi Adityanath. "UP government is dictatorial. Our focus is to bring people's issues, women and development in centrestage in Uttar Pradesh," Priyanka added.

The AICC general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh did not answer whether she will contest the elections herself. She said the party will not run a negative campaign in these polls and will instead run a positive campaign for a bright future of Uttar Pradesh while highlighting the issues concerning the people and those of women and development.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to have seven-phase polls beginning from February 10

(With Agency inputs)

