UP Polls 2022: BJP core committee's meeting lasts 14 hrs, Yogi Adityanath might contest from Ayodhya

New Delhi: The battle for Uttar Pradesh is hotting up. With less than a month left for the first phase of election, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Core Committee on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls held a marathon meeting, lasting for almost 14 hours, on Wednesday (January 12).

Names of candidates for 172 seats finalised

The BJP finalised the names of candidates of 172 seats that are going to polls in the first three phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. According to sources, in the meeting at BJP Headquarters in the national capital, discussions were held for more than 300 seats, but names for 172 seats going to polls in the first three phases have been finalized. Now, these names will be put forward in the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

The key points of discussion

The meeting saw discussions taking place on seat sharing with allies. Chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it concluded at 1:35 am today (January 13). According to sources, the seat-sharing agreement will be announced after the CEC meeting on Thursday. In the last 2017 assembly elections, BJP had given 11 seats to Apna Dal while 8 seats to Omprakash Rajbhar's party. However, Om Prakash Rajbhar is now with Samajwadi Party (SP).

Recent resignations of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLAs including two cabinet ministers were also discussed at the meeting.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Ayodhya - the new constituency for Yogi Adityanath?

The Core Commitee also discussed Assembly constituencies including Ayodhya where the party may field Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to sources. However, the final decision on Adityanath's constituency will be taken in the CEC meeting today. It may be noted Adityanath, who represented the Gorakhpur constituency in the Lok Sabha five times, has never contested Assembly elections and is currently a member of the Legislative Council. Earlier, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav had written a letter in this matter demanding Yogi Adityanath to contest the elections from Mathura.

Leaders present at the meeting

Besides Shah, BJP Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP UP General Secretary (Organization) Sunil Bansal and National General Secretary (organization) BL Santhosh also attended the meeting. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, also joined the meeting virtually.

According to sources, NISHAD party president Sanjay Nishad and Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel also attended the meeting.

UP Assembly Polls 2022: Less than a month away

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)

