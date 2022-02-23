UP Assembly Elections 2022: Folk Singer Malini Awasthi sings, urges people to cast votes- Watch video

New Delhi: Folk Singer Malini Awasthi, who is a resident of Lucknow, reached her hometown on Wednesday (February 23, 2022) to cast her vote in the fourth phase of Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh.

After casting her vote, Awasthi urged people to do the same in large numbers. The renowned singer also sang a song to motivate the voters.

#WATCH | Lucknow: Folk Singer Malini Awasthi sings and urges people to cast their votes as voting for the fourth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 continues. pic.twitter.com/ARNge6UHRG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022

Many other famous personalities, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his son Pankaj Singh and UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma also cast their votes.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati was among the first political leaders to cast her vote in Lucknow. Mayawati reached the polling booth in Mall Avenue at 8 a.m.

Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats which are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

