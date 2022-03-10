UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Muradnagar, Loni, Sahibabad results

Ghaziabad District Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 5 assembly segments in the Deoria district begins at 8 AM. Ghaziabad district has five assembly segments—Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Muradnagar, Loni, Sahibabad. In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates won all the 5 Vidhan Sabha segments in the district.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Ghaziabad assembly seat was won by Atul Garg with 124,201 votes. Garg left behind BSP's Suresh Bansal with a huge margin of 70,505 votes. BJP has once again fielded its winner 2017 assembly election candidate, Atul Garg for the 2022 Assembly election where he is again leading 66,521.

BSP has fielded Krishan Kumar while Samajwadi Party projected Vishal Verma as its candidate for Assembly Elections 2022. The newcomer to UP, AAP also pitched its candidate in Ghaziabad, Nimit. Congress fielded Sushan Goyal replacing its 2017 Assembly election candidate KK Sharma.

Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live

Candidate Name Party Votes Atul Garg BJP 66,521 Krishan Kumar BSP 18,448 Vishal Verma SP 13,397 Sushan Goyal INC 4,124 Nimit AAP 779

Muradanagar Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live

Candidate Name Party Votes Ajit Pal Tyagi BJP 116,663 Surendra Kumar Munni RLD 62,710 Haji Ayyub Idrishi BSP 15,435 Bijendra Yadav INC 3,229 Mahesh Tyagi AAP 1,407

Modi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live

Candidate Name Party Votes Dr Manju Shivach BJP 97,970 Sudesh Sharma RLD 61,336 Poonam Garg BSP 21,923 Smt. Neeraj Kumari Prajapati INC 1,752 Harindra Kumar Sharma AAP 936

Loni Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live

Candidate Name Party Votes Nandkishor Gurjar BJP 65,169 Madan Bhaiya RLD 47,100 Haji Aakil Chaudhary BSP 15,278 Ranjita Dhama Independent 13,680 Sachin Kumar Sharma AAP 3,449

Sahibabad Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live