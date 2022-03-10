UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Muradnagar, Loni, Sahibabad results

Ghaziabad District Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 5 assembly segments in the Deoria district begins at 8 AM. Ghaziabad district has five assembly segments—Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Muradnagar, Loni, Sahibabad. In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates won all the 5 Vidhan Sabha segments in the district.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Ghaziabad assembly seat was won by Atul Garg with 124,201 votes. Garg left behind BSP's Suresh Bansal with a huge margin of 70,505 votes. BJP has once again fielded its winner 2017 assembly election candidate, Atul Garg for the 2022 Assembly election where he is again leading 66,521.
BSP has fielded Krishan Kumar while Samajwadi Party projected Vishal Verma as its candidate for Assembly Elections 2022. The newcomer to UP, AAP also pitched its candidate in Ghaziabad, Nimit. Congress fielded Sushan Goyal replacing its 2017 Assembly election candidate KK Sharma.
Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
|Atul Garg
|BJP
|66,521
|Krishan Kumar
|BSP
|18,448
|Vishal Verma
|SP
|13,397
|Sushan Goyal
|INC
|4,124
|Nimit
|AAP
|779
Muradanagar Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
|Ajit Pal Tyagi
|BJP
|116,663
|Surendra Kumar Munni
|RLD
|62,710
|Haji Ayyub Idrishi
|BSP
|15,435
|Bijendra Yadav
|INC
|3,229
|Mahesh Tyagi
|AAP
|1,407
Modi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
|Dr Manju Shivach
|BJP
|97,970
|Sudesh Sharma
|RLD
|61,336
|Poonam Garg
|BSP
|21,923
|Smt. Neeraj Kumari Prajapati
|INC
|1,752
|Harindra Kumar Sharma
|AAP
|936
Loni Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
|Nandkishor Gurjar
|BJP
|65,169
|Madan Bhaiya
|RLD
|47,100
|Haji Aakil Chaudhary
|BSP
|15,278
|Ranjita Dhama
|Independent
|13,680
|Sachin Kumar Sharma
|AAP
|3,449
Sahibabad Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
|Sunil Sharma
|BJP
|162,751
|Amarpal Sharma
|SP
|72,092
|Ajeet Kumar Pal
|BSP
|13,474
|Sangeeta Tyagi
|INC
|5,097
|Chhavi Yadav
|AAP
|3,992