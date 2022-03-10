हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghaziabad Assembly Elections 2022

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Muradnagar, Loni, Sahibabad results

BJP has once again fielded its winner 2017 assembly election candidate, Atul Garg for the 2022 Assembly election where he is again leading 66,521.

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Muradnagar, Loni, Sahibabad results
Image credit: IANS

Ghaziabad District Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 5 assembly segments in the Deoria district begins at 8 AM. Ghaziabad district has five assembly segments—Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Muradnagar, Loni, Sahibabad. In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates won all the 5 Vidhan Sabha segments in the district. 

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Ghaziabad assembly seat was won by Atul Garg with 124,201 votes. Garg left behind BSP's Suresh Bansal with a huge margin of 70,505 votes. BJP has once again fielded its winner 2017 assembly election candidate, Atul Garg for the 2022 Assembly election where he is again leading 66,521.

BSP has fielded Krishan Kumar while Samajwadi Party projected Vishal Verma as its candidate for Assembly Elections 2022. The newcomer to UP, AAP also pitched its candidate in Ghaziabad, Nimit. Congress fielded Sushan Goyal replacing its 2017 Assembly election candidate KK Sharma.

Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live

Candidate Name Party Votes
Atul Garg BJP 66,521
Krishan Kumar BSP 18,448
Vishal Verma SP 13,397
Sushan Goyal INC 4,124
Nimit AAP 779

Muradanagar Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live

Candidate Name Party Votes
Ajit Pal Tyagi BJP 116,663
Surendra Kumar Munni RLD 62,710
Haji Ayyub Idrishi BSP 15,435
Bijendra Yadav INC 3,229
Mahesh Tyagi AAP 1,407
 

Modi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live

Candidate Name Party Votes
Dr Manju Shivach BJP 97,970
Sudesh Sharma RLD 61,336
Poonam Garg BSP 21,923
Smt. Neeraj Kumari Prajapati INC 1,752
Harindra Kumar Sharma AAP 936

Loni Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live

Candidate Name Party  Votes
Nandkishor Gurjar BJP 65,169
Madan Bhaiya RLD 47,100
Haji Aakil Chaudhary BSP 15,278
Ranjita Dhama Independent 13,680
Sachin Kumar Sharma AAP 3,449

Sahibabad Vidhan Sabha Election 2022 Results Live

Candidate Name Party Votes
Sunil Sharma BJP 162,751
Amarpal Sharma SP 72,092
Ajeet Kumar Pal BSP 13,474
Sangeeta Tyagi INC 5,097
Chhavi Yadav AAP 3,992

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ghaziabad Assembly Elections 2022Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Chunavassembly elections 2022UP Assembly Elections 2022 Result
Next
Story

Saffron surge sweeps UP again, here's what BJP victory means under Yogi Adityanath

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?