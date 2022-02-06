UP Assembly Elections: BJP to launch party's poll manifesto today

New Delhi: With less than a week to go for the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will announce its polls manifesto on Sunday (February 6, 2022), said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will release the party’s manifesto in the Lucknow office today in presence of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the reports, Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev and senior minister Suresh Khanna will also be present for the manifesto release.

Earlier, on Friday, while speaking to the media Yogi Adityanath said, "For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party will issue its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra on February 6 on the issue of nationalism, development and good governance."

Congress has already declared a women-centric manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh polls, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) does not come out with a manifesto. The Samajwadi Party (SP) is also due to declare its manifesto. Earlier, SP party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that he has decided to wait for the BJP to declare their manifesto first.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah on Sunday will address a public rally in western Uttar Pradesh`s Baghpat, say sources.

"Shah`s rally in Baghpat, a Jat dominated area, is aimed to woo members of Jat community many of whom participated in the farmers` agitation on the borders of Delhi after Centre passed three farm laws," say sources.

Amit Shah`s rally in Baghpat is aimed to cover Chhaprauli, Baraut and Baghpat assembly seats which will go to the polls in the first phase of elections i.e., February 10. He will also address a public meeting in the Amroha district.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

